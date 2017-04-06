A New Peace Officer Comes to Peace River

A new face will patrol the streets of Peace River. The Town has hired Spencer Wicks, a Peace Officer, who is an alternative to photo radar.

“I’m being brought in to primarily enforce traffic laws,” says Wicks. He adds that he will also be going to into schools for educational visits.

“There’s a lot of hoops we have to jump through with the province before we actually get on the road,” adds Wicks during an interview on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Wicks hopes to be on the road this month.

He is excited to be starting this position and integrating himself into the community.

