Bill 6 Introduced by Education Minister David Eggen

Northland School Division could see some changes coming in the future. Education Minister David Eggen has introduced Bill 6.

The Bill is trying to get an elected board of Trustees in place for the Division, a thing that has not been in place since 2010. “I think it is really important to have local decision making for schools, because people on the ground know what’s going on with their kids in the schools,” says Eggen. He adds that there is always room for improvement and that they want to increase attendance and graduates as well as retain teachers through out the Division.

“We’re just going to do one more round of consultations to see how many trustees we will have. We could have between seven and 11 trustees covering Northland,” adds Eggen during an interview on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

He says that they will continue to work and make the schools a place students want to go, not only for education but to pursue a better life in general.

