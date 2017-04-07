High Prairie Health Complex Opens Early

The move into the new High Prairie Health Complex has been accelerated due to unexpected power outages at the old hospital site.

The Emergency Department at the new facility located at 5101 – 38th Street opened to the public at 10:00 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Emergency Department at the old hospital site (4620 – 53 Avenue) is now closed.

Continuing care residents have also been moved into the new facility. All hospital inpatients will be transferred from the old facility to the new Health Complex Friday, April 7, 2017 and the acute care units at the old hospital will then be closed.

Power outages at the old High Prairie Health Complex over the past two days prompted the accelerated move into the new facility.

Lab services will remain at the old hospital site until early next week. The Community Health and Wellness Clinic and the High Prairie Medical Clinic will continue to provide primary care services in their usual location. The private pharmacy at the old hospital site will also continue to operate at the old facility until further notice.

We will provide further updates as more information becomes available. For more information about the new High Prairie Health Complex, visit www.ahs.ca/hp.

– Posted by KL