Huge Daycare Funding News!

Good news for families needing the Sugar Plum Tree Daycare in Peace River & A Child’s World Daycare Centre in Fairview.

Those two facilities were part of the group of 22 named for the NDP pilot project that provides parents with 25 dollars a day daycare.

Last Fall the Alberta Government announced 10 million dollars in grants to cover the program.

Daycare Centres around the province applied for the funding, which covers the new cheaper spots and the hiring of new workers.

The money opens up 96 spots in Peace River & 61 in Fairview.

It’s guaranteed for a year, with a possibility of receiving two more years of the grant.

The plan is to expand the program to more facilities in the years to come.

Grande Prairie’s Children Demonstration Preschool was also chosen for the project.