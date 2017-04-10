AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

April 10, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7492 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3347 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6033 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6570 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7062 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4150 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1712 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1932 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.12 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,706.19 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,667.53 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$52.89 US per barrel
May Natural Gas Contract

$3.248 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)