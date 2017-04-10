AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7492 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3347 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6033 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6570 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7062 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4150 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1712 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1932 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.12 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,706.19 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,667.53 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$52.89 US per barrel
|May Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.248 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)