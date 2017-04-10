Beaverlodge RCMP Looking For Suspect in Road Rage Incident

RCMP in Beaverlodge continues to search for a suspect.

Just after noon on Saturday, April 8, 2017, police looked into a road rage incident on Highway 43.

Two vehicles were heading eastbound towards Grande Prairie in the Richmond Hill area, when a male passenger reached his body out of the passenger-side window, and pointed a rifle at the driver of a semi-truck.

No shots were fired, and the car, described as a red, four-door sedan, continued traveling eastbound. The car’s believed to be a Honda Accord with black winter rims and dark tinted windows in the rear. Mounties were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, wearing a hoodie and a camouflage jacket. The rifle had a camouflage stock, with a scope on it.

RCMP is hoping to receive the public’s assistance in identifying this vehicle, and the occupants in it. Any information can be forwarded to Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485, or your local detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET