Peace River Trade Show A Success Over the Weekend

The Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce concluded another Trade Show over the weekend.

It took place on April 7 and 8, 2017, at the Baytex Energy Centre.

Chamber President Shelly Sorensen is calling this year’s event a great success.

“I think we certainly had a great turnout,” said Sorensen. “Not only with the town, but with the vendors as well. We’ve so far heard nothing but positive feedback.”

Sorensen says there were a couple of comments about the $3 cover charge to get into the event this year.

“We’ve got scholarships on the go for this year,” she said. “We’ve also got things we’re trying to generate for the town, our local chamber, as well as for the high school. So that’s a win-win for everybody.”

Sorensen says about 2,400 people turned out to check out the event. While this was 300 less than last year, she said that they didn’t count all the children 12-years-old and younger, who got in for free.

“It’s hard to put everybody into a facility like that in order to make everybody happy,” said Sorensen. “We can’t wait to have a bigger facility. We had a waiting list of vendors wanting to get in, and we sold out early this year.”

All in all, Sorensen says they were very pleased with how things turned out for this year.

Next up on the trade show circuit is the Manning Regional Trade Show and the High Prairie Gun & Sportsman Show, both of which will happen during the weekend of April 22, 2017.

