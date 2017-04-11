AF Wants Input on Next Agricultural Policy Framework

The federal government is working with the provinces to come up the next 5-year agriculture policy framework (NPF).

It’ll replace the current Growing Forward 2 agreement, which was brought in by the former Conservative Government in 2013. This agreement is set to expire on March 31, 2018.

In this province, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry (AF) has released an online survey, which they say will help ensure the framework meets the needs and priorities of Alberta’s industry and consumers.

Some key priorities of the framework include markets and trade, science research and innovation, risk management, environmental sustainability and climate change, value-added agriculture and agri-food processing, as well as public trust.

All surveys must be completed by May 8, 2017. To complete the survey, click on the link here.

– Posted by BET