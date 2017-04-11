AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

April 11, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7499 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3333 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6007 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6641 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7063 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4148 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1695 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1932 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.27 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,684.18 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,565.52 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$52.86 US per barrel
May Natural Gas Contract

$3.151 US per mmBTU

