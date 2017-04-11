CAPP Sees Strong Investments Coming to Peace Region

Some energy hurdles still need to be overcome for 2017.

This is according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), who presented to Peace River’s Town Council last night.

The group, who represents various Canadian energy Companies, sees Alberta going through some challenges, particularly in regards to production and extraction costs.

But, the companies currently within CAPP do see a strong case for continued investment within the Peace Country.

Currently, the Montney area continues to be a strong energy play for the highest value resources.

The group will also make a joint presentation to the Town and MD of Fairview councils today.

– Posted by BET