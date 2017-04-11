Grande Prairie Search for Missing 13-year-old Girl

The search continues for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Danelle Ava Ames was reported missing on Monday, April 10, 2017. She was last seen in Grande Prairie at around 7 PM that evening.

RCMP describes Danelle as First Nation, 5’6”, 70 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Danelle was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Mounties believe she may be in the Horse Lake area, and in the company of some of her acquaintances.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or your local detachment.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

RCMP would like to confirm Danelle’s wellbeing as soon as possible.

– Posted by BET