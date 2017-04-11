If you have an event you’d like listed on the Tim Hortons Community Sports Cap, email us at sports@ylcountry.com

AGM for Peace River Minor Ball

April 19th, 2017 – 7 pm at the Baytex Centre

Grimshaw Ball Diamond Allocations Meeting

April 27, 2017 – 7:00 pm

Mile Zero Regional Multiplex

For Further information please contact:

Tracy Halerewich, Director of Community Services @780-332-4788

High Prairie Fish & Game Association – 16th Annual Gun & Sportsman Show

April 22 – 23

2017 – Boats – Quads – RV’s – Sleds

3 Arenas – in High Prairie

Saturday 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday 10 am – 3:30 pm

Gordon Buchanan Recreational Center

For more info contact or to book tables contact:

Bob 780-523-7223 or Darrel 780-523-1948

Email: hpfishandgame@hotmail.com

visit us on FB: High Prairie Fish & Game Association Gun Club

Dinner & Dance Saturday April 22 following the show at Elks Rodeo Hall

High Prairie Agricultural Society 2017 Spring Rodeo

April 29 –

At the High Prairie Agriplex

Saturday, April 29, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Saturday Slack to follow main performance

Beef & Pork Raffle

Opening Event “Mini Broncs” – Ages 8 – 13 vest & helmet needed. Must pre-register Call Lisa 780-618-6966 on April 21 from 10 am – 4 pm.Concession & Beer Gardens

Admission at the gate:

Teens & Adult $15.00

6 – 12 years $5.00

Kids with parents 5 & under free