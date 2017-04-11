If you have an event you’d like listed on the Tim Hortons Community Sports Cap, email us at sports@ylcountry.com
AGM for Peace River Minor Ball
April 19th, 2017 – 7 pm at the Baytex Centre
Grimshaw Ball Diamond Allocations Meeting
April 27, 2017 – 7:00 pm
Mile Zero Regional Multiplex
For Further information please contact:
Tracy Halerewich, Director of Community Services @780-332-4788
High Prairie Fish & Game Association – 16th Annual Gun & Sportsman Show
April 22 – 23
2017 – Boats – Quads – RV’s – Sleds
3 Arenas – in High Prairie
Saturday 9 am – 5 pm
Sunday 10 am – 3:30 pm
Gordon Buchanan Recreational Center
For more info contact or to book tables contact:
Bob 780-523-7223 or Darrel 780-523-1948
Email: hpfishandgame@hotmail.com
visit us on FB: High Prairie Fish & Game Association Gun Club
Dinner & Dance Saturday April 22 following the show at Elks Rodeo Hall
High Prairie Agricultural Society 2017 Spring Rodeo
April 29 – 30
At the High Prairie Agriplex
Saturday, April 29, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Saturday Slack to follow main performance
Beef & Pork Raffle
Opening Event “Mini Broncs” – Ages 8 – 13 vest & helmet needed. Must pre-register Call Lisa 780-618-6966 on April 21 from 10 am – 4 pm.Concession & Beer Gardens
Admission at the gate:
Teens & Adult $15.00
6 – 12 years $5.00
Kids with parents 5 & under free