AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7517 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3301 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6013 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6627 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7084 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4112 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1836 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1931 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.22 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,647.77 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,570.24 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$53.12 US per barrel
|May Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.179 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)