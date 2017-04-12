Canadian Beef Industry Conference Coming Up This Summer

The Second Annual Canadian Beef Industry Conference (CBIC) is coming up this summer.

It’ll take place from August 15 to 17, 2017, at BMO Centre in Calgary.

The theme of this year’s event is called “Sharing Common Ground.”

“This year, we’re focused on building off the success of last year and establishing the conference as he forum for industry to come together,” CBIC Chair Virgil Lowe said in a news release. “We also hope to highlight the importance of the beef industry sharing common ground with the public.”

The event’s a joint collaboration between the Beef Cattle Research Council, Canada Beef, the Canadian Beef Breeds Council, and the Canadian Cattleman’s Association.

The conference combines semi-annual and the AGMs of several stakeholder groups, along with learning and networking opportunities for various regions and sectors of Canada’s beef industry.

Highlights of this year’s program includes educational presentations for producers, interactive workshops on applicable production innovations, a pre-conference farm tour, Canadian, U.S. and international market outlooks, as well as the Cattlemen’s Young Leaders selections and graduation.

This year’s Keynote Speaker is Jon Montgomery, the current host of The Amazing Race Canada.

Early bird registration is $450, plus GST. After June 15, the cost to attend goes up to $550, plus GST.

More information can be found at http://canadianbeefindustryconference.com/wordpress/.

