Farm Credit Canada Holding a Webinar Next Week

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is holding a webinar next week.

Alberta Agriculture & Forestry (AF) says it’ll discuss the 2016 Farmland Values Report.

It’s set to go on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 11 AM.

The FCC’s Vice-President and Chief Agriculture Economist, J.P. Gervais, will share the reports results.

He’ll also explore how those values compare to 2015.

Gervais’ also set to give insight on what the results and the current global economic trends will mean for businesses.

Click here to register for the webinar.

