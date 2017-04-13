AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7538 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3267 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6021 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6609 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7091 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4103 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1885 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1928 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.24 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,606.34 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,597.38 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$52.96 US per barrel
|May Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.180 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)