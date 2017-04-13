AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

April 13, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7538 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3267 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6021 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6609 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7091 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4103 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1885 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1928 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.24 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,606.34 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,597.38 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$52.96 US per barrel
May Natural Gas Contract

$3.180 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)