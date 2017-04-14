Alberta Proposes Amendments to Marketing of Agricultural Products Act; Reaction Mixed Among Agricultural Groups

The Alberta NDP government is bringing in amendments to the Marketing of Agricultural Products act.

Agriculture & Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier says it will allow producers to determine funding models for agricultural commissions that best suits the collection of services charges.

Carlier adds that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach doesn’t work for an industry as diverse as agriculture.

In a news release, the Alberta Beef Producers (ABP) welcomes the bill’s introduction.

“These amendments will allow producers to make the decision to return to a non-refundable service charge through a plebiscite,” said ABP Chairperson Bob Lowe. “Producers have given us a clear direction at our fall meetings, and we’ve been talking about the state of industry funding for a long time, and how it affects competitiveness.”

But in a statement on their website, the Alberta Canola Producers Commission (ACP) says they have no intention of changing from its refundable checkoff policy.

While it does recognize this legislation may be sought after in other parts of the agriculture industry, ACP says it will still be funded by canola growers through a refundable check-off.

Currently, the refund rate for Alberta Canola is below seven percent of collected check-offs each year.

