Kendrick Lamar dropped his fourth studio album, “Damn,” overnight Thursday and fans are loving it. Initial reactions on Twitter erupted with memes of phones burning, and goat emojis, indicating the album is “fire” and he’s the “GOAT” or “Greatest Of All Time”.

Kendrick Lamar’s new album sets fire to Internet Via rss.cnn.com Be kind to Kendrick Lamar fans today; they probably didn’t get much sleep last night.

Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com