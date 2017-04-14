RCMP Continue Their Search for Two Missing 13-year-old Girls

*UPDATE* Mary Estelle has been located safe and unharmed. High Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance. *UPDATE*

Police continue their search for a pair of missing girls.

RCMP says that 13-year-old Mary Estelle was reported missing in the High Prairie area on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6 PM in the town’s A&W location.

Mary is described as First Nations, 5’1”, 114 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes.

This is the fourth time she’s been missing since September 2016. The most recent case was on March 10, 2017, where she went missing in the Grande Prairie area before being safely located six days later. High Prairie Mounties believe that she may be in either the Calgary, or the Swan City areas.

As well, 13-year-old Danelle Ava Ames was reported missing on Monday, April 10.

Danelle is also described as First Nation, 5’6”, 70 lbs, with long brown hair and eyes. Police believe she may be in the company of some of her acquaintances in the Horse Lake area.

There is a general concern for the well-being of both of these girls. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call their local RCMP detachments.

If you wish to be anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET