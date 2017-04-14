Two Dead After Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision near Sexsmith

An investigation continues after two people are dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision outside Sexsmith yesterday afternoon.

A truck was travelling Northbound on Highway 2 near the Township 750 corner when it crossed the centre line, colliding head-on with an oncoming truck travelling southbound.

A 34-year-old Grande Prairie man in the northbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a second passenger were taken by EMS to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old Worsley man who was driving the southbound vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance, but has since been transported to Edmonton with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the deceased are not being released.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while RCMP conducted their investigation.

