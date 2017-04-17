Roger Clarke Leaving as FVSD Superindendent

Fort Vermilion School Division No. 52 (FVSD) is in the market for a new Superintendent.

Roger Clarke has been with the school division for the last 24 years, working his way from teacher, to principal, to assistant superintendent, before getting his current position in 2005.

His last full day on the job will be on August 11, 2017.

The AM 610 Newsroom spoke to Mr. Clarke about his impending departure. He described some of the things he’ll miss the most about working for FVSD.

“The school division is very much like a family, so you get to know people,” said Clarke. “(FVSD) has always had a high value with respect with how they treat their employees, including the Superintendent. That’s always been a strong value of this organization.

“There is also a strong bond that’s created for those who come to this area,” he continued. “Many people to come to work in the area don’t have family up here, so the division and their peers becomes their family.”

Clarke says he’ll also miss the FVSD’s focus on the students.

“It’s less about the organization, and more about what each student needs,” said Clarke. “We also try to meet those needs in very unique circumstances in many of our schools.”

On August 14, he officially takes over as Superintendent of Prairie Rose School Division No. 8, located in the Medicine Hat area.

“I looking forward to getting to know the new location,” said Clarke. “It’s a different challenge. It’s good for me to get some new surroundings, as it helps refresh me as a person. Of course, I have to a lot of learning when I get down there, in order to find out what things are going well, and what areas we’d like to focus on.

“As well, sometimes FVSD needs a bit of a refreshment too, in terms of new leadership,” he said.

The board is set to advertise for the open position sometime this week. They’ll then shortlist the finalists, and do an interview process. Clarke expects that his successor will be named in June 2017.

– Posted by BET