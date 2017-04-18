10-year Study to Drill Down on Carbon Sequestration

Ranchers across the three Prairie Provinces are taking part in a 10-year study.

It’ll study the cumulative effects of different grazing systems on carbon sequestration, along with other ecological benefits.

According to an article in the magazine Canadian Cattlemen , 10 pastures in each province will take part.

They’ll be paired with neighbouring pastures where cattle graze continuously or in rotations with only a few moves each growing season.

A total of 60 tame and native pastures will be put under the looking glass for the decade.

Dr. Mark Boyce, a conservation biology and wildlife ecology scientist, says each participating producer needs only to manage their pastures as usual, while the research team does all the work.

