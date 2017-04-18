AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

April 18, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7471 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3380 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.5854 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.7078 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6977 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4320 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1429 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1942 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.09 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,548.01 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,466.97 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$52.16 US per barrel
May Natural Gas Contract

$3.136 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)