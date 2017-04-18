AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7471 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3380 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.5854 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.7078 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.6977 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4320 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1429 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1942 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.09 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,548.01 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,466.97 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$52.16 US per barrel
|May Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.136 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)