Deadline Approaching to Apply for Canadian Nuffield Farming Scholarship

The deadline is creeping up fast for the 2018 Canadian Nuffield Farming Scholarships.

In an Alberta Agriculture & Forestry (AF) news release, Board Chairperson Kelvin Meadows says it provides innovative Canadian farmers with the funding to travel international to expand their personal horizons.

“It allows the applicants to explore agricultural issues and opportunities in a global context,” said Meadows. “We’re focused on developing leadership capacity on Canadian Agriculture through scholars who’ve got access to the best production, management and marketing systems globally.”

Meadows says that applicants can come from any aspect of agriculture and agribusiness. They must have a desire to expand their knowledge, pursue new ideas and share their findings with others in order to help improve the industry.

Applicants ideally must be in mid-career, between the ages of 25 and 45 with a minimum of five years of agribusiness or farming experience, the management ability to travel for a minimum of 10 weeks, with a minimum of six consecutive weeks in one leg of travel.

Scholars must complete their project within two years of being awarded, producing a written report and presenting their findings to the Nuffield Canada AGM.

The deadly to apply for the program is on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

More information can be found at www.nuffield.ca.

